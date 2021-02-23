USC Vice Chancellor welcomes 2021 as students return to campus

Today was orientation day for USC Fraser Coast and for Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Joanne Scott, the day heralded what she hoped would be a great year for the university.

"We're welcoming our new students and it's so exciting to see the campus alive again," Professor Scott said.

"We have a very positive future, the Fraser Coast community has been very supportive and I think we have a lot of opportunities for the university to keep working with and for the community. That includes in the research space and education space."

"We have 150 new students joining us here at USC Fraser Coast and they're doing nursing, primary education, social work and tertiary preparation pathway. We'll officially start classes next Monday.

She said the university had become more flexible this year following on from the COVID-19 crisis, with more courses online as well on campus.

"I hope it will make it easier for students who have multiple responsibilities such as family responsibilities, paid work … we hope that mix of on campus and online will mean that study can fit in to our students' busy lives," Professor Scott said.

"I just hoping our students will have an amazing time with us this year … what we most enjoy is our students being successful so I think it will be a really good 2021."