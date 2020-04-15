Use lockdown to prepare for bushfire season

The Rural Fire Service in Maryborough is urging communities to begin preparing their properties ahead of the 2020 bushfire season. Photo: David Nielsen

The Rural Fire Service in Maryborough is urging communities to begin preparing their properties ahead of the 2020 bushfire season. Photo: David Nielsen

FIREFIGHTERS are urging Fraser Coast residents to make the most of the coronaviurs lockdown by preparing their properties for the 2020 bushfire season.

Area Director for the Rural Fire Service in Maryborough, Michael Koch said people should be using the time to assess their properties and reduce bushfire risks.

“It doesn’t matter whether you live in an urban area or a more rural location, now is the time to prepare,” Mr Koch said.

He said people could begin by cutting back overhanging trees or branches, clearing dead leaf litter off the ground and from gutters and cutting long grass.

Removing piles of old timber would also help reduce the fuel on a property.

“We learnt a lot from last year’s bushfire season, which just seemed to continue,” he said.

“The main thing is that you must not be complacent. You must not fall into the trap of thinking something will not happen to you or your home.”

The bushfire season generally begins around July or August and continues into December.

Mr Koch warned the season could be extended depending on weather conditions.

“Survival is dependant on how well you have prepared,” Mr Koch said.

Another important thing to focus on was preparing an adequate Bushfire Survival Plan.

“One of the first things you must decide is whether you will leave or stay and defend your property,” Mr Kock said.

“It is too late to make that decision when the fire is already approaching.”

You can find more information on preparing your survival plan and how to reach your local fire warden online at ruralfire.qld.gov.au.