Kylie Jean-Anne Doyle pleaded guilty to several charges in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday. Photo: Facebook.
Used needle found wrapped in carer’s sock

Shaun Ryan
7th Mar 2020 12:30 AM
POLICE found a used needle and syringe wrapped in a sock and stashed inside a handbag when searching a Hervey Bay carer busted for stealing groceries.

Police seized the needle and syringe as well as small quantities of meth and marijuana from Kylie Jean-Anne Doyle on November 21.

Doyle pleaded guilty to four charges before magistrate Stephen Guttridge on Thursday.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell said Doyle had taken items from the shelves before trying to leave the store without paying.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter said a probation order would be difficult for his client to commit to due to the nature of her work as a carer and needing to travel regularly.

Mr Hunter said Doyle had managed to control her drug habit since the incident.

“She is attempting to self-help,” he said.

Mr Guttridge convicted Doyle and fined her $1000.

The items seized by police officers when searching her handbag were forfeited to the Crown.

