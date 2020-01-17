Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Hervey Bay man was convicted after more than a dozen used needles and syringes were found in a Torquay home.
A Hervey Bay man was convicted after more than a dozen used needles and syringes were found in a Torquay home.
News

Used needles found strewn across Torquay home

Shaun Ryan
by
17th Jan 2020 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only
HERVEY Bay police made a shocking discovery when searching a Torquay house that was left littered with rubbish. More than a dozen used needles and syringes were found inside the home on November 7. The details emerged in the Hervey Bay Magistrate's Court Thursday when Corey Lewis pleaded guilty to two drug-related charges. Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Ruddiman told the court 15 loose needles and syringes were located when executing the search warrant. "Rubbish was left strewn across the whole house," Sgt Ruddiman said. He said Lewis told police the needles and syringes were from a sharps container that had been knocked over. Sgt Ruddiman said traces of meth were found inside the items. "Bags were also found in the home and the defendant claimed they had contained the drug," he said. A smoking utensil was located in the kitchen. The defence submitted that Lewis acknowledged he had a drug problem. Magistrate Stephen Guttridge convicted Lewis for the possession of drugs and the failure to properly dispose of needles and syringes. He was fined $600.  The conviction was recorded.
drugs hervey bay needles syringes torquay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DISGRACE: $64m lost through the pokies in a year

        premium_icon DISGRACE: $64m lost through the pokies in a year

        News ‘They are addictive machines that serve no useful purpose’

        Two people fined thousands for feeding Fraser Island dingoes

        premium_icon Two people fined thousands for feeding Fraser Island dingoes

        News Covert operation under way to crack down on dingo offenders

        Raincheck on horse event

        premium_icon Raincheck on horse event

        News THE Guy McLean Spectacular has been postponed until April 18 due to expected...

        Plans revealed for Fraser Island Butchulla memorial

        premium_icon Plans revealed for Fraser Island Butchulla memorial

        News She envisions the memorial would cost about $2 million