Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

PHOTOS: High school high achievers graduating from USQ

by Jasmin Lill
5th Sep 2019 1:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AROUND 100 high school students have graduated from the University of Southern Queensland (USQ) Head Start program.

The program offers high-achieving Year 11 and 12 students the chance to undertake university study while finishing high school.

Students from The Springfield Anglican College and Springfield Central State High School were involved in the program.

Alex Jacobson-Jones and Luke Jones. Photo: USQ Photography.
Alex Jacobson-Jones and Luke Jones. Photo: USQ Photography.

 

Nick Deriboklov and Georgio Arundel. Photo: USQ Photography.
Nick Deriboklov and Georgio Arundel. Photo: USQ Photography.

A group of successful Head Start graduates were celebrated last week with 14 students receiving their certificates at USQ Springfield.

Students who successfully complete Head Start gain entry and academic credit into related USQ degrees provided they have met the program pre-requisites.

For more on the program, go to www.usq.edu.au/head-start

Hunter, Kristina Sala and Jayde Sala. Photo: USQ Photography.
Hunter, Kristina Sala and Jayde Sala. Photo: USQ Photography.
Ray Manietta, Desttany Manietta and Bev Manietta. Photo: USQ Photography.
Ray Manietta, Desttany Manietta and Bev Manietta. Photo: USQ Photography.
Carlin Struik, Mel Struik and Neil Struik. Photo: USQ Photography.
Carlin Struik, Mel Struik and Neil Struik. Photo: USQ Photography.
Jessica Tunny and Maddi Smith. Photo: USQ Photography.
Jessica Tunny and Maddi Smith. Photo: USQ Photography.
head start springfield usq

Top Stories

    'Plenty of life to live': Teen battles shock diagnosis

    premium_icon 'Plenty of life to live': Teen battles shock diagnosis

    News Just days ago, Ashleigh Moller went to hospital complaining of a headache and blurred vision

    MURDER TRIAL: Accused either a 'Good Samaritan' or killer

    premium_icon MURDER TRIAL: Accused either a 'Good Samaritan' or killer

    News Read the closing arguments in the trial of Frederick Ronald Sinfield

    FIRST RIDE: See the views from Coast's sky-high ferris wheel

    premium_icon FIRST RIDE: See the views from Coast's sky-high ferris wheel

    News The massive ferris wheel is days away from opening on the Esplanade