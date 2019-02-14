Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUNKEN ERROR: A Proserpine man who rolled his ute on November 18 in Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale, has been fined $500 for drink driving.
DRUNKEN ERROR: A Proserpine man who rolled his ute on November 18 in Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale, has been fined $500 for drink driving. Claudia Alp
News

Ute rolled by drink driver

by Monique Preston
13th Feb 2019 6:00 AM

A MAN who rolled his ute while drink driving has been fined $500 and lost his licence for three months.

Shannon John Anthony Montesano, 26, of Proserpine, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to driving over the general alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police were called to a single vehicle crash on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannon Valley at 2.20am on November 18.

They found Montesano sitting next to his ute beside the south bound lane.

Montesano told police at the time he was driving from Airlie Beach to Proserpine and felt the steering wheel jerk to the right.

The court was told Montesano drove on to the wrong side of the road, over-corrected, and the ute rolled an unknown number of times and finished on its side.

Montesano recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.088 after the accident.

Representing himself in court, Montesano said he remembered the steering wheel pulling to the right, crossing the road and hitting the gutter on the other side.

More Stories

Show More
accident court drink driving proserpine magistrates court rolled
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    premium_icon REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    Politics The Chronicle can reveal ex-army captain Jason Scanes was officially selected by the party on Monday night following months of speculation.

    Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

    premium_icon Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

    Community Good start for students

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:52 AM
    Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    premium_icon Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    Business How coal will deliver eight times jobs of hydrogen

    • 14th Feb 2019 4:55 AM
    Hervey Bay's construction skills in the spotlight

    premium_icon Hervey Bay's construction skills in the spotlight

    News It will influence how much funding will be directed to Hervey Bay