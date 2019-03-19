Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after a ute smashed through the wall of Inspirations Paint Hervey Bay.
Police are investigating after a ute smashed through the wall of Inspirations Paint Hervey Bay. Contributed
Crime

Ute smashes through local business, then set on fire

Jodie Callcott
by
19th Mar 2019 9:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a ute smashed through the wall of a Fraser Coast business.

Inspirations Paint Hervey Bay owner Ed O'Neill said a Mazda BT-50 dual cab ute was rammed through the automatic doors of his shop on Friday night.

The ram raid which was captured on CCTV resulted in about $12,000 worth of damage Mr O'Neill said.

 

Police are investigating after a ute smashed through the wall of Inspirations Paint Hervey Bay.
Police are investigating after a ute smashed through the wall of Inspirations Paint Hervey Bay. Contributed

He said the unknown offenders checked both tills in store but found them empty.

"We don't keep money in them, they saw there was no money and left," Mr O'Neill said.

"Unfortunately (the CCTV footage) isn't real good, but the police we able to get some good prints from the door, so hopefully something should come from that."

The ute was later found burnt out at Urangan.

 

Police are investigating after a ute smashed through the wall of Inspirations Paint Hervey Bay.
Police are investigating after a ute smashed through the wall of Inspirations Paint Hervey Bay. Contributed

A Queensland Police spokesperson said a report was taken and a police investigation is ongoing.

More Stories

fccrime fcnews fraser coast ram raid
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    RAPIST: 'It doesn't hurt that much, don't be a wuss'

    premium_icon RAPIST: 'It doesn't hurt that much, don't be a wuss'

    Crime Fearing no-one would believe her, Zoe kept the abuse secret - initially unaware it was illegal. She has spoken out in the hope others will come forward.

    Ice the beginning of Hervey Bay man's brushes with the law

    premium_icon Ice the beginning of Hervey Bay man's brushes with the law

    News Breaches of bail, drugs and weapons charges were among the offences

    New plan to put defibs in Queensland schools

    premium_icon New plan to put defibs in Queensland schools

    News Mr Dash said the unit was regularly maintained.

    A remarkable woman is changing lives on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon A remarkable woman is changing lives on the Fraser Coast

    Health Jaimie De Salis OAM has changed the future for hundreds of people.