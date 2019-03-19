Ute smashes through local business, then set on fire

Police are investigating after a ute smashed through the wall of Inspirations Paint Hervey Bay.

Police are investigating after a ute smashed through the wall of Inspirations Paint Hervey Bay. Contributed

POLICE are investigating after a ute smashed through the wall of a Fraser Coast business.

Inspirations Paint Hervey Bay owner Ed O'Neill said a Mazda BT-50 dual cab ute was rammed through the automatic doors of his shop on Friday night.

The ram raid which was captured on CCTV resulted in about $12,000 worth of damage Mr O'Neill said.

Police are investigating after a ute smashed through the wall of Inspirations Paint Hervey Bay. Contributed

He said the unknown offenders checked both tills in store but found them empty.

"We don't keep money in them, they saw there was no money and left," Mr O'Neill said.

"Unfortunately (the CCTV footage) isn't real good, but the police we able to get some good prints from the door, so hopefully something should come from that."

The ute was later found burnt out at Urangan.

Police are investigating after a ute smashed through the wall of Inspirations Paint Hervey Bay. Contributed

A Queensland Police spokesperson said a report was taken and a police investigation is ongoing.