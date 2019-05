Police are seeking assistance regarding the recent theft of this car, QLD registration 023VMA, from an address in Torquay.

POLICE are seeking assistance from the public regarding the theft of a car from Torquay.

Unknown offenders entered a Freshwater St address and stole a white 2004 Nissan Patrol ute with Queensland registration 023VMA between the hours of 7pm on May 17 and 4pm on May 21.

The vehicle has not yet been located.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.