Dual cab ute stolen from Urangan. Photo: Supplied
News

Ute stolen from public carpark

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
26th Feb 2020 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a dual cab ute that was reported stolen in Urangan recently.

The vehicle was parked at a public carpark in Buccaneer Dr on Thursday last week.

Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow said the owner of the vehicle returned to the carpark on Sunday, but the vehicle was gone.

“An unknown offender or group of offenders allegedly stole the white 2014 Mitsubishi Triton dual cab utility from a public car park near the Urangan boat harbour boat ramp,” Snr Const Nancarrow said.

Anyone who has any information on the vehicle, with Queensland registration 698VNT, is urged to contact police.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

