There was a ute with a trailer accident this afternoon at Sunshine Acres.

There was a ute with a trailer accident this afternoon at Sunshine Acres.

CREWS are working to fix a power pole taken out by a ute crash this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the ute, with a trailer, hit the electrical pole on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd and Booral Rd intersection at Sunshine Acres about 4.50pm.

The male driver was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with minor injuries.

The QAS spokeswoman said Ergon Energy crews were still on scene, working to rectify the situation.