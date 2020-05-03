Menu
QUU Treatment Plant Operator Jamie Wood at the Gatton Sewage Treatment Plant.
Health

Utilities workers ask public to keep their distance

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
1st May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Urban Utilities is calling on the community to keep a safe distance from crews carrying out essential works during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The essential works include repairing bursts and leaks, critical maintenance, replacing water mains, and maintaining fire hydrants.

Urban Utilities spokesperson, Michelle Cull, urged people not to approach crews to help keep both frontline workers and the public safe.

"While the world stands still during this pandemic, there's a whole other world ticking along underground to keep the taps flowing and toilets flushing," she said.

"We've got hundreds of kilometres of water and sewer pipes across the Lockyer Valley so it's vital our crews continue their essential work to ensure the network keeps functioning efficiently.

"If you see them working in your street, give them a wave but please maintain your distance so the work can be done safely. If you need to get in touch with us, just give us a call instead."

Ms Cull said essential works could sometimes cause temporary interruptions to water supply for customers.

"We've taken extra steps to minimise the impact of planned works during this difficult time, including doing longer water outages overnight," she said.

"As a precaution, we recommend you store some water in containers in the event of an interruption, so you have enough water for drinking and handwashing.

"We provide at least three days' notice to help our customers prepare for planned water outages, and we have crews on standby 24/7 to respond to unplanned outages, such as burst water mains."

To highlight the important work of their crews during the COVID-19 pandemic, Urban Utilities has launched its "Working From Here" campaign on social media.

"For many of us, WFH means working from home, but that's not the case for a lot of our essential

workers," she said.

"Every day our crew members are working from sewage treatment plants, pump stations, and

from out in the field, and we're proud of the work they do."

For information on how to prepare for water outages, and for the latest on Urban Utilities

response to the COVID-19 pandemic visit https://urbanutilities.com.au/COVID19

