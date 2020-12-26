Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
You'd think things couldn't get worse for India after being skittled for 36 in Adelaide - but not everyone is so sure after a panic-stricken move.
You'd think things couldn't get worse for India after being skittled for 36 in Adelaide - but not everyone is so sure after a panic-stricken move.
Cricket

Utter confusion in Boxing Day cricket mess

by James Matthey
26th Dec 2020 8:54 AM

Welcome to our live coverage of day one of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India.

The tourists are in damage control after being bowled out for 36 in Adelaide and have made four changes to their starting XI, including blooding two debutants.

Although changes were needed, some believe India has gone too far. Respected commentator Harsha Bhogle says the glut of changes proves India knows it got its first Test selection wrong, and criticised the mixed messages being sent to dropped wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and recalled gloveman Rishabh Pant.

"We now have two confused keepers because they have been given conflicting signals," Bhogle tweeted. "Pant was, effectively, told he was the overseas keeper and Saha the home keeper. That changed at Adelaide and now suddenly, it has changed again."

Ex-Indian star Gautam Gambhir also said it was "unfair" to drop Saha after one poor performance, and accused selectors of fostering an environment of "insecurity".

The first ball is scheduled for 10.30am in Melbourne on a sunny day, with an expected top temperature of 27C. 

Originally published as Utter confusion in Boxing Day cricket mess

boxing day test cricket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Coles and Woolworths will be going head-to-head in a bun fight, as we can reveal the Queensland suburbs that buy the most.

        Poignant plaque revealed decades on from soldier son’s death

        Premium Content Poignant plaque revealed decades on from soldier son’s death

        News A chance encounter stirred deep emotions for the loved Maryborough couple

        Where to bag a bargain this Boxing Day on Coast

        Premium Content Where to bag a bargain this Boxing Day on Coast

        Business There will be big deals across the region

        SPECIAL REPORT: Santa & his elf spread love around Coast

        Premium Content SPECIAL REPORT: Santa & his elf spread love around Coast

        Local Faces Maryborough's own Santa has a story to tell