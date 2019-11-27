V8 Superboat team race off to third place on the podium

V8 Superboats - Drop Bear Racing husband and wife team of Karen and Lawrie Howlett placed third on the overall standings of their last race meet.

V8 Superboats - Drop Bear Racing husband and wife team of Karen and Lawrie Howlett placed third on the overall standings of their last race meet. Cody Fox

SUPERBOATS: Quick reflexes, nerves of steel mixed with hard work and perseverance helped Drop Bear Racing husband and wife team Lawrie and Karen Howlett earn well-deserved podium glory.

The pair just returned from Round 7 of the 2019 Penrite V8 Superboat Championships on the Tweed Coast, November 16 - 17 to finish third overall for the race meet.

Driver Lawrie was happy to finally get a placing for a race meet and was already making plans to race off to a better position next year.

"It's an awesome result for our first year of racing and a great learning curve for the year,” he said.

"We are making plans for next year already and working on how to shave off a couple of vital seconds for better times.”

Navigator Karen said they were ecstactic and it was a great result after all the hard work put in during the year.

It wasn't an easy meet, with Karen being put out of further race contention due to a serious injury sustained during a race.

She suffered a pinched tailbone from a crash and race officials called an ambulance for her and the injury ruled out further participation.

Crew member James Ismail stepped up to help out in the all important navigator role.

While the race team came fifth overall for the 2019 championships, Lawrie said they only competed in six of the seven races for the year.

"It is a highly competitive tight championship with second place on 165 points and us in fifth position on 152,” he said.

Lawrie is currently working on trying to bring the high speed, adrenaline pumping superboats to the region.

"We are currently in talks with the Wide Bay Motor Complex about the possibility of getting a jet boat course set up on the Fraser Coast,” he said.