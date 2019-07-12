VACANT NOW: Rare disability-friendly house op in Bay

Endeavour Foundation's support and operations manager Rebbecca Poultney with service delivery manager Mandy Smith at a disability share house with spots available in Urangan.

IN A rare disability housing vacancy, an opportunity has arisen for two women who want to live more independently in Hervey Bay.

Endeavour Foundation manager of service delivery Mandy Smith said just like with the search for any housemate, you had to find people who were compatible enough to live together.

"It's no different when those people have a disability,” she said.

"If you love music and having a good time, have a good sense of humour and are a woman aged between 30 and 60 with an appropriate NDIS plan, then we may have your new forever home.”

Ms Smith said the Urangan home was close to local shopping centres, restaurants and the beach.

"It's a ground-level home on a quiet street close to Woolworths and speciality shops and just a two minute drive to the Esplanade,” she said.

"It has four bedrooms, including one for the 24/7 support worker, one large accessible bathroom, an ensuite in one bedroom and a lovely big backyard. Rooms have built-in wardrobes, ceiling fans and the open-plan living area is air-conditioned.”

To learn more, email hello@endeavour.com.au, go to endeavour.com.au or call 1800 112 112.