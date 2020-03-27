Menu
Vacant shops, roads top priorities in Division 4

Carlie Walker
27th Mar 2020 7:00 PM
IN DIVISION 4, there are a variety of different issues.

Candidate and incumbent councillor Daniel Sanderson said some of the prominent issues within his division included better drainage options for water flow.

“For the Maryborough area, continue with kerb and channel upgrades. Also people speeding in local streets, can council put in measures to stop this from happening and better footpath options for people to be able to walk safely along city streets that aren’t main roads,” he said.

“For the CBD area, focusing on options or incentives to help activate the vacant shop premises.”

Having more to do for the kids was also an issue that had been raised with him.

Division 4 candidate Jamie Hoolahan also outlined his priorities.

“Simple things like kerbs and guttering and roads,” he said.

