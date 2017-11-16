VACCINATIONS: Coast readers weigh in on the debate

Fraser Coast readers have had their say on tougher laws which will see parents who refuse to vaccinate their children unable to enrol them in schools and childcare centres.

While the tougher laws are coming into place at primary schools and daycares in Victoria, where parents now have to provide proof of a serious medical condition that prevents vaccination, Chronicle readers weighed in on the debate.

Helen Mary Simpson had a friend who spend her childhood fighting polio because she didn't have the option of a vaccination.

Chronicle reader Damien Stankovic questioned the ingredients in vaccinations.

"Some of the most toxic substances around," she claimed.

"Maybe have a good hard look at both sides before you tell people that their un-vaxinated kids are a risk to everyone."

Renee Mewett says vaccinations do not cause Autism.

"The only reason this myth came about was because a backwards scientist tried to suggest that on a study of only twelve children, some of them developed autistic behavioural traits after being vaccinated," she said.

"There was no proof or correlation, and later the report was withdrawn and an apology was made because it was proven to be false.

"Do not be a reason for preventable diseases coming back."

Another reader questioned the protection of vaccinations.

"Just because you are vaccinated doesn't mean you absolutely can't get that particular disease, it just means you are much lower risk of getting it," Robert Reakes said.

