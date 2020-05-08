Vaccine urged as deadly disease spikes in Wide Bay

WHOOPING COUGH: There has been a spike in confirmed cases of the disease.

FRAser Coast families are being urged to vaccinate against whooping cough after a sharp spike in the deadly disease.

It comes as the community is already grappling with concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and as doctors encourage people to book in their flu vaccinations.

There have been three times the number of cases confirmed in the Wide Bay so far this year, with 27 people treated for the disease compared to the four-year average of 9.

So far this year there have been 134 cases of the flu recorded in the Wide Bay, compared to the four-year average of 141.

Last year was a horror flu season in the region, with more than 2100 cases.

There have been 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Wide Bay so far.

"Every three to five years there is a natural spike in pertussis (whooping cough) cases as part of the cycle of the disease," Wide Bay public health physician Dr Niall Conroy said.

"This is the most likely cause. That said, it is possible that more people are bringing their children to their GP with respiratory illnesses due to COVID-19 concerns and this could be leading to general practitioners picking up whooping cough cases that may have gone unreported in other years."

Dr Conroy said there hadn't been any Wide Bay cases in patients under the age of three months so far this year.

"This is good news, as these young babies are the particularly vulnerable group and are only protected by the fact that the people around them have been vaccinated and are immune, until they can receive the vaccine themselves at six weeks old."

He said any cases of whooping cough in the community was concerning because of the danger to young babies.

"That's why it is important to ensure the population is up-to-date with their vaccine," Dr Conroy said.

"The vaccine is free for children and pregnant women, who are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated between 20 and 32 weeks in their pregnancy. It can also be given to other groups of adults who want to reduce their chances of contracting whooping cough."