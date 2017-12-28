ANTI-vaxxers are invoking ­religious rights to demand taxpayer handouts by claiming that some vaccines are derived from aborted babies.

The Australian Vaccination Skeptics Network (AVN) says that forcing parents to vaccinate their children is a violation of religious freedom because some vaccines "contain the proceeds of abortion''.

"To use vaccines prepared with the products of abortion is a moral evil, and a direct violation of the teachings of pro-life religions, which include Christianity, Judaism, Islam and Buddhism,'' it has told the federal parliamentary inquiry into religious freedom.

It told the inquiry that some of its members have had to quit work since the federal government stripped childcare subsidies from unvaccinated children last year.

The Health Department would not comment yesterday but its Australian Immunisation Handbook - the doctors' bible for vaccination - states some vaccines are grown using "cell lines''.

"Some of these cell lines … were originally derived from human foetal tissue in the 1960s,'' the handbook states.

"These cell lines have been growing under laboratory conditions for more than 40 years, and there has been no further foetal tissue obtained since the 1960s. The cell lines are not ­included as a component of the vaccine.''

AMA President Dr Michael Gannon has slammed anti-vaxxers.

Vaccines manufactured using viruses grown in cell lines include those for rubella and MMR, hepatitis A, varicella and rabies.

Australian Medical Association president Michael Gannon yesterday blasted anti-vaxxers for using religious freedom to promote "bizarre conspiracy theories''.

"The AMA will not let ­religious freedom be used in a completely irrational and ­unscientific fashion,'' he said.

The AVN says vaccines trialled on animals also offend "vegans and advocates of animal rights".

From January 1, unvaccinated children will be banned from daycare in NSW.