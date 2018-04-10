Vaccines vital ahead of horror flu season

NO MATTER how healthy you are, doctors have warned you are still at risk of contracting formidable new strains of the flu.

Dial A Home Doctor Fraser Coast area manager Dr Aleem Khan said the threat, which extended beyond those in "high risk" categories, was apparent after last year's flu strain was more severe than previous years.

"Since 2008, last year was where we had the worst ever flu season which is why we're expecting another bad one this time around," Dr Khan said.

"The symptoms could be worse if people don't immunise so we need to act on time and as soon as possible."

Although he couldn't specify how many patients presented definite flu symptoms, Dr Khan said a number of calls were made to Dial A Home Doctor where he detected possible flu symptoms.

He said symptoms included a mild to high fever, a dry cough, aches and pains in the body and sometimes a sore throat and runny nose.

Pregnant women, those aged over 65 and children were at the most risk of developing a serious case of the flu.

Dr Khan said the seriousness of the flu was often underestimated.

"We should not forget that last year, there were more than 1000 deaths related directly to the flu in Queensland," he said.

"The average number of deaths a year related to a viral infection was more than 3000.

"The majority of deaths are in the elderly, so anyone 65-years-old and over."

Dr Khan said it was due to an elderly person's weakened immune system which put them most at risk of death after contracting the flu virus or at risk of serious complications.

He said 80-90 per cent of deaths were of the older community which he said was a "massive concern".

"If you're in a risk group, get vaccinated," he said.

"You're not only saving yourself from an infection which could be potentially life threatening, but you're saving those around you and your loved ones."

Groups who are at high risk of contracting the flu virus are children younger than five but especially under two, adults over 65-years-old, pregnant women, residents of nursing homes and those who have certain chronic medical conditions including asthma, heart diseases, liver disorders, kidney disorders and more.