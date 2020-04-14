Vale, Geoff Rutherford: A champion of M’boro Vale, Geoff Rutherford

FORMER Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Geoff Rutherford died aged 74 in Brisbane on Saturday night after a long battle with cancer.

Mr Rutherford had lived for the last 14 years in his home town of Brisbane but his wife Kerry said yesterday his heart remained in Maryborough.

“He loved the town. Our lives took a different path and brought us back to Brisbane but part of him stayed in Maryborough,” she said.

Mr Rutherford was raised in Brisbane and had two stints in Maryborough with AMP, first as a clerk in the late 1960s and then as regional manager in the late 1970s. In between he married Kerry in Brisbane in 1971 and they moved to Mt Isa.

After almost two decades back in Brisbane the couple returned to Maryborough with their family in the early 1990s. Mr Rutherford headed the Mission employment agency and took a leading role in many community organisations.

Innovative events and programs were driven by the chamber of commerce in the seven years he was president.

Speaking from the Sunshine Coast yesterday Terry Kirkland, then chamber secretary and manager of the Fraser Coast Chronicle, said it had been a privilege to have been Mr Rutherford’s friend and colleague during that dynamic time in the community.

“Geoff always had a vision for Maryborough and had the ability to gather support from many quarters to help realise his vision. I think the record will show Geoff’s hands in many of Maryborough’s successes,” he said.

Among them was the Jailhouse Rock, a ball held by the chamber at the Maryborough prison late in 2002. The high security prison was only months away from opening when Mr Rutherford came up with the idea of holding the Elvis-themed event there to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctor in the Year of the Outback.

Then Chronicle editor Nancy Bates said Mr Rutherford had been undaunted when told it was impossible. “We felt there were too many hurdles, the security was too heavy – but Geoff somehow persuaded the State Government to allow us to hold the ball,” she said.

“It was probably the first time in the world something like that happened and we raised close to $50,000 for the RFS.”

Mrs Bates said Mr Rutherford had kept his good humour and shown remarkable courage even as cancer took a heavy toll in the last few weeks.

His Facebook page has filled with tributes to a man who thought his family was the centre of the universe. Former Maryborough Deputy Mayor Julie Arthur wrote: “Geoff was a gentle, kind and compassionate man with a strong commitment to local businesses. RIP Geoff. Your work is complete.”

In a family statement that noted Mr Rutherford’s love, enthusiasm and support, his grandson Thomas said his grandfather was “always there when I needed you and gave me the best advice.” Grandson Will said; “Through good and bad, you always had my back … you are the most resilient, strongest man I have ever met … you never give in.”