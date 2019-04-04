VALE JUDY FOSTER: Sunbury football loses a legend

WILL BE MISSED: Sunbury Football Club LIfe Member Judy Foster at a Sunbury Football Club Presentation evening.

FOOTBALL: The Sunbury Football Club and the Wide Bay Football community are grieving.

Sunbury Football Club life member Judy Foster lost her battle with cancer on Monday.

She was 73.

In a show of respect the Wide Bay football community has moved Sunbury's senior matches.

This weekend's matches were scheduled for United Warriors' ground and have now been moved to Sunbury's Federation Park.

The club has documented a a short history on Judy and what she meant to the club.

Judy Foster and her two children Shelley and Darren moved to Maryborough from Victoria in 1981.

She first became involved with the Sunbury Football Association when her son Darren decided to play football after trying cricket.

Judy made some wonderful friendships through the club leading her to become more involved.

She was a delegate for Sunbury at junior association meetings of Fraser Coast Football before the senior and junior associations merged.

Judy was manager of the under-12 Fraser Coast representative team to travel to Mackay for the Fred Graham Shield in 1987.

She was always willing to lend a hand at any working bees or fundraising for the club.

When her son Darren decided to move away for work, Judy took a short break from the club.

She was coaxed back into helping Sunbury around 1993.

From that time on Judy worked tirelessly for the club.

She held various positions in the club including vice-president, delegate, secretary and treasurer.

At one stage she was both secretary and treasurer in the one season.

Judy was always ready to help whether it was organising new jerseys for the teams, or any other job that the club required.

Fairness and equality for all was a motto of hers.

She went into bat for Sunbury on many occasions against different clubs or associations if she believed they were being wronged.

The Sunbury Cricket Club also benefited from Judy's willingness to help where she could.

She was made a Life Member of Sunbury Football Club in 2004.

Football Maryborough and Wide Bay Football were committees that Judy also served on.

She held various roles including treasurer and vice-president.

Judy was awarded life membership of Football Maryborough in 2016.

Passion for the sport, and for the people who played it whether they be young or old, male or female, was what made Judy special.

Having taken a lesser role with the club over the past few years, her love for the club and the sport never wavered.

The vehicle Judy drove was not only her mode of transport, but it also served as a mobile office and sports store for the club.

Her car was often packed to the roof with stock and she would dispense it at training and on game days.

Judy was very proud of her son Darren's achievements on the football pitch including his winning of a few premierships.

She was elated when Sunbury's 1st Division team were crowned premiers in 2006.

The club had been grand finalists on many occasions but it was the first premiership for Sunbury in 35 years.

Judy was a proud club member who loved the sport right up until the very end of her life.

She would always ask how "her boys” and the club were going.

The passion and love for her Sunbury Club will never be forgotten.

She was rewarded at the 2018 club banquet for 25 years of volunteer service.

Judy will be sadly missed by not only the football community, but her close friends who became her family.

A funeral service will be held at the Heritage Chapel on Monday, April 8, at 11am followed by a wake at the Maryborough Cricket Club.