Legend Don Burchill OAM, was been involved in surf lifesaving for over 60 years. Photo: File
News

VALE: Loving tributes flow for surf life saving legend

Kerrie Alexander
21st May 2020 4:30 PM
HERVEY Bay has lost a surf life saving icon.

Don Burchill, OAM, dedicated 63 years to the movement, starting at the Tallebudgera Surf Life Saving Club in 1957.

Between 1960-1988 the much-loved resident held a variety of roles at Tallebudgera including Club Captain, Treasurer and President; while also being heavily involved with the Point Danger Branch.

In 1991 he was appointed Director of Life Saving at SLSQ and between 1995 to 2000 he acted as National Life Saving Director for SLSA.

He received Life Membership for the Point Danger Branch in 1980; SLSQ Life Membership in 1979 and SLSA Life Membership in 1993. In 2006 he was awarded an OAM.

Later in life, Burchill and wife Val, moved to Hervey Bay where they were quickly embraced by the Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club.

SLSQ President Mark Fife praised Burchill’s contribution to lifesaving on a club, branch, state and national level.

“Donny was appreciated by so many for his mentoring across all disciplines of surf lifesaving,” Fife said.

“He was an icon and just wonderful. Everyone loved him.”

Tributes flowed for Burchill on the Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club Facebook page, with many acknowledging the wonderful work the valued member had contributed to the club over the years.

Phil Waser left a tribute to his mate.

“Don will be missed so very much. But his legacy will live on at the HBSLSC. Rest in Peace Don. Love to all his family and friends,” the Facebook post said.

Darren Hauser also left a moving message.

“Our love and prayers are with Val and the Burchill family. Rest in Peace Don. A true gentleman, family man and mate forever loved and respected within Surf Lifesaving and by us all,” Mr Hauser said.

The Surf Life Saving Queensland family also extends their sincere condolences to family and friends.

Don Burchill was proud to represented the Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club.
Don and Val Burchill were long-time visitors of the Tallebudgera Tourist Park, visiting since since 1965 for Christmas. The two were captured here in 2009 on a holiday with their much-loved family.
