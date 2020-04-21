Vale, Val Murphy: Maryborough softball loses life member

Val Murphy second from the left with other Incas Inaugural Life Members, Barbara Morris, Vicki Warren, Lew Moulds, Sylvia Moulds and Barbara Lynch from 2006

SOFTBALL The Maryborough Softball Association is mourning the passing of Val Murphy.

Val passed away last week.

Former teammate and friend Vicki Warren was full of praise for Val.

"She was a quiet achiever, who devoted her life to her family and her many softball friends," Vicki said.

Vicki described her as an "old school'' player, one who was one of the last to throw the ball side-arm as opposed to today's players who throw from over the top of their body.

"She played second base and some outfield," Vicki said.

Val played almost 600 games for Incas and prior to that for Dodgers Softball Club.

She played representative softball for Maryborough in the A Grade team at State Championships for many years as well.

She played in seven A Grade premierships for Incas and played for Maryborough at the World Masters Games in 1994.

After playing, Val kept busy scoring for a number of Incas teams.

Val was made a life member of Softball Maryborough in 1983 and of Incas in 2006.

She received a Softball Queensland Service Award in 2009, a Softball Australia Service Award in 2010, and a 50-year plaque from Softball Maryborough in 2008.

Val was named in the Softball Maryborough 60th Anniversary Honorary Squad in 2011 and in the Incas Softball 50th Anniversary Squad in 2020, and was inducted into the Incas Hall of Fame in 2020.

Association president Sheree Lehr said the association will be poorer due to her passing.

"Val was a wonderful lady willing to help everyone,'' Sheree said.

"She was an inspiration playing into her older years. She will be greatly missed."