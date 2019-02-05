VALENTINE'S DAY: 5 romantic date ideas for Fraser locals

The Fraser Coast offers plenty of date ideas for Valentine's Day.

The Fraser Coast offers plenty of date ideas for Valentine's Day. Thinkstock

HERE are some ideas for whipping up a bit of romance - Fraser Coast style

Five romantic date ideas for Valentine's Day...hint hint.

As you are well aware, food is the way to my heart.

For Valentine's Day this year I asked five of my friends for their favourite date ideas.

I will leave this list lying around the house for my partner to find (and hopefully choose from it on February 14) ...hint hint.

1. Get off the beaten track, literally, and take a 24km round-trip walk from Kingfisher Bay Resort to Lake McKenzie.

Pack a well-deserved bottle of wine and a cheese platter to enjoy after your efforts.

It's not your average romantic date idea but, with school holidays over, it's the perfect time to have one of the Fraser Coast's most iconic (and beautiful) spots to yourself. How romantic!

2. Take an Aquavue jet-ski tour to Fraser Island and Pelican Banks. Swim in the crystal-clear water and see a dolphin or two.

Top off the day with some afternoon cocktails at Coast and enjoy a three-course meal. Then go home for some Netflix and chill (pending you're not too full and tired).

3. If that's not your speed then indulge in a few hours at the Oaks Day Spa, including infra-red sauna, massage and hot rocks.

Then head over to the Vineyard for a romantic dinner.

The service is high class and the food is exceptional.

The perfect end to such a romantic evening is a stroll along the beach.

4. Fancy something simple and sweet?

Nothing beats fish and chips by the beach at sunset.

Maddigan's is a great spot and better yet, Planet 72 is right next door for ice cream afterwards. Perfect.

5. Who does romance better than the Italians? Paolo's Pizza Bar does neapolitan-style pizza better than many places in Italy!

The atmosphere is perfect for a date but if you want to avoid the crowds on Valentine's Day then buy a nice bottle of champagne and have Paolo's takeaway.

Set up some candles and have a romantic dinner in your own home.