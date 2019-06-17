Valiant effort from Maryborough Brothers in BRL fixture

TRY: Ben Otter is unable to stop Logona Vetemotu scoring another try for Hervey Bay Seagulls.

Brian Cassidy

RUGBY LEAGUE: Seagulls coach Fai Sami was happy to record the win on Saturday but couldn't help feeling sorry for the opposing team.

Hervey Bay played the struggling Maryborough Brothers club who were have been in danger of being removed from the Bundaberg competition.

The club has had to forfeit on two occassions due to to lack of player numbers.

"Credit to the Brothers team for having a go and never giving up,” Sami said.

"They did not stop trying all game.”

Seagulls won the match 74-12.

Logona Vetemotu scoring four tries for Seagulls while Casey Russell chimed in with another three.

Seagulls posting fourteen tries in the victory.

Samuel Barwick and Lachlan Kenny crossed the try line for the Maryborough team.

"One positive we can take out of the match is that we played how we trained,” Sami said.

"We just need to back it up next week against Wests next weekend.”

Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland congratulated the Maryborough club on their effort.

"To see them out there competing was pleasing to see, they were in the match until half-time,” Ireland said.

In the other A grade fixtures, Bundaberg Brothers defeated the Wests Panthers in a high scoring match 40-34.

The Eastern Suburbs Magpies proved too strong for the depleted Wallaroos team winning 28-16.

Women's competition

IN results from the A grade women's competition the Hervey Bay Seagulls played out a 14-all draw against the Tigers women.

The Hervey Bay side finished the match with only nine players due to injuries.

In other matches Past Brothers women proved too strong for Wallabys winning 26-6.

Tannum held Valley Roosters scoreless winning 40-0.