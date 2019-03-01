Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Van gutted by flames in early morning blaze

by Talisa Eley
1st Mar 2019 7:54 AM

POLICE are investigating what started a vehicle fire in a Gold Coast industrial overnight which completely destroyed a van.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Export Dr at Molendinar just before 3am on Friday, after reports of a vehicle fully alight.

The van had been parked on the street at the time, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

Crews made quick work of extinguishing the fire but the Toyota Hiace was completely destroyed by the flames.

Police are now looking into the fire this morning but said the vehicle had not been stolen.

The Gold Coast Bulletin understands the owner of the van will inspect the damage today.

The blaze comes less than a month after a separate industrial fire destroyed storage sheds in Molendinar, also breaking out in the early hours of the morning.

blaze car fire fire

Top Stories

    Detective organises funeral for Granville murder victim

    premium_icon Detective organises funeral for Granville murder victim

    News After a discouraging start in their efforts to raise money to give Darren Ints a memorial, family and friends of the Granville man found an angel in blue.

    WATCH: Boy, woman airlifted off Fraser after dingo attack

    premium_icon WATCH: Boy, woman airlifted off Fraser after dingo attack

    News A pack of dingoes attacked the woman and boy.

    COURT: Masturbating grandfather sent to jail

    premium_icon COURT: Masturbating grandfather sent to jail

    News He masturbated in front of one woman at Tiaro.

    M'boro MP ends speculation on whether he will run in 2020

    premium_icon M'boro MP ends speculation on whether he will run in 2020

    News Mr Saunders had a health check up in Brisbane.