A Jucy van collided with a car at the Pallas St and Alice St intersection on Sunday. Inge Hansen

A JUCY van landed on its side after it allegedly struck another car in Maryborough on Sunday.

About 2pm, the 36-year-old woman in the van was headed north on Pallas St when it allegedly collided with a silver Hyundai headed west on Alice St.

A 56-year-old woman was in the Hyundai and was taken to Maryborough Hospital with minor injuries.