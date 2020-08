Thieves have stolen a handbag, keys and a van in Hervey Bay. Generic image.

Thieves have stolen a handbag, keys and a van in Hervey Bay. Generic image.

A WHITE van has been stolen from a Hervey Bay home after thieves first stole keys from a handbag.

Police say unknown offenders gained entry to the house, stole the handbag then took the keys from inside it.

They then stole the van from the carpark area, police say.

It is a 2007 White Hyundai Iload with Queensland registration plate 939 WZQ.

Anyone with information is urged to phone 131 44 and quote the reference number QP2001731595.