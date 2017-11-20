Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Vandal cuts Pauline Hanson out of election sign

MISSING PAULINE: A One Nation sign has been vandalised with someone precisely cutting out Pauline Hanson. The question now is: Where is Pauline?
MISSING PAULINE: A One Nation sign has been vandalised with someone precisely cutting out Pauline Hanson. The question now is: Where is Pauline? Ben Turnbull
Emma Reid
by

A LARGE One Nation sign has been vandalised, with the vandal cutting leader Pauline Hanson out of the image.

The damaged sign sits on a fence at the corner of Zielke Ave and Bargara Rd.

The sign is about 5ft in height and is screwed onto a wooden fence opposite Kalkie State School - but its location and secure fit didn't deter its vandals.

The missing piece is about 3ft in height.

One Nation candidate Jane Truscott, who appears in the damaged sign, did not respond to the NewsMail's requests for comment.

One Nation's state office also declined to comment.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  bundaberg bunelect2017 bun election 2017 crime election sign jane truscott one nation pauline hanson qldelection2017 stolen vandalised sign

Bundaberg News Mail
Car hits tree in alleged road rage incident

Car hits tree in alleged road rage incident

A CAR has been run off the road in alleged road rage incident.

PHOTO GALLERY: Rain no dampener on CBD Extravaganza

4650 CBD Extravaganza - Courtney Wicks and Cameron Bates from Parkside on Adelaide Cafe and Dessert Bar.

A range of local businesses were on display.

premium_icon Burnt beauty queen cuts deal on ice charge

Felicia D’Jamirze before and after the grenade explosion that burnt her face.

“I felt like my hair was on fire,'' victim of police raid told TV show

Last chances to meet your candidates before Election Day

A Meet the Candidates forum will be held at Aquavue Cafe on Tuesday.

Two forums will be held on Tuesday.

Local Partners