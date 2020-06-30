Menu
Residents Amiee Wood, Jenny Wood and 18 month old Mason Wood with the damaged equipment.
Crime

Vandals use blade to wreck new-look park days after opening

Jessica Cook
30th Jun 2020 12:43 PM
VANDALS wasted no time before defacing brand new equipment at a Hervey Bay park.

Words have been carved into the musically-themed play area which was added to the existing Dayman Park playground as part of a $100,000 makeover by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The new equipment was opened to the public on Friday afternoon but by Monday morning disappointed parents had taken to Facebook to inform council of the damage.

Booral residents Jenny and Aimee Wood were among the families using the park.

The pair took 18-month-old Mason to the park specifically to explore the new equipment.

"I'm not impressed but unfortunately I don't expect anything less from Hervey Bay teens," Jenny Wood said.

The damaged bongo drums at Dayman Park
The council is facing an ongoing challenge in protecting new facilities from damage. 

Last month 15 bus stops in Hervey Bay and Maryborough were upgraded to provide better access for people with disabilities and provide more protection from the weather.

Two of the bus stops were damaged within hours of the work being completed.

Toilet blocks on the esplanade are also regularly targeted. 

The Chronicle has contacted the council for comment.

