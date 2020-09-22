Vandalised exotic cars fixed free of charge

After being 'embarrassed by a youth crime issue, a business owner took it upon himself to have two exotic supercars fixed.

After being left "embarrassed" by Townsville's "disgusting" youth crime issue, a local business owner took it upon himself to have two exotic supercars fixed on behalf of the city.

Phillip Moravcik from Attention To Detail Townsville contacted the team from Gold Coast based Super Car Rides after their McLaren 570S and Ferrari California T supercars were targeted by vandals.

The cars, worth more than half a million dollars suffered minor denting in the bonnets after being jumped on in Stockland Townsville, with a video of the incident posted to Instagram and Facebook.

Mr Moravcik said he approached the owners and offered to fix the vehicles for free, while also offering safe overnight storage.

"They said it left a bit of a bad taste in their mouth because it was the first day they were in Townsville, it's never happened before," Phillip said.

"They replied (to our offer) saying that's really awesome, it was a horrible experience but it's good to see that there is some good in people.

"They said all the people in town, the customers in Stockland who came up were absolutely lovely, it was just one or two bad individuals."

The Gold Coast based team enjoyed a few drinks at the Attention To Detail showroom while the repair works were undertaken, while a local videographer shot some promotional material.

Luckily, damage to the vehicles was minor with the Ferrari copping the brunt of the damage.

Both were fixed using a paintless dent removal process, while damaged panels were machine polished with a two-stage correction.

Mr Moravcik said the damage could have been much, much worse.

"Panels are slightly different on exotic cars where they use different alloys or aluminium panels, as opposed to steel panels," he said.

"The Ferrari was the main one that was damaged, the McLaren wasn't too bad but … we basically fixed both of those up without any visual damage left.

"Luckily the paint hadn't cracked because that would require a respray, it just had indentations and the panels on it could be repaired, if it was a carbon bonnet that had a crack in it you can't paintless dent remove that."

The cars are now on their way to Cairns to continue the promotion.

