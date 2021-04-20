Update on vandalised memorial ahead of Anzac Day

Close up of the vandalism done to the Duncan Chapman statue. Photo: Contributed/ Paul Truscott

The council says it is working hard to repair the Duncan Chapman Memorial ahead of Anzac Day 2021 following vandalism earlier this year.

A council spokesman said local company Olds Engineering has been engaged to clean, wax and buff the statue after it was vandalised.

However, two interactive displays that were part of the Gallipoli to Armistice Military Trail, will not be repaired in time for Sunday's commemorations.

"Two of the interactive interpretative kiosks were completely damaged with the casing needing to be replaced with improved laminated glass to mitigate against future vandalism," the spokesman said.

DAMAGED: Maryborough's Duncan Chapman memorial vandalised. Smashed screens covered by Council following the incident. Photo: Stuart Fast

"This is a unique asset that requires the engagement of specialist suppliers. We are anticipating the kiosk installation will be completed in June in line with the unveiling of the next phase of the site.

"We are also working with the original supplier Brandi Projects and local signage and print company Decal Central to provide temporary static signs ahead of Anzac Day.

"The exact costs of the repair works are yet to be determined with council currently going through an insurance claim process."

In February, police caught the juvenile vandals who defaced the memorial.

Police chose to educate the young offenders about the significance of their actions by having them meet with a local veteran meet with them and speak about the special meaning of the war memorial.