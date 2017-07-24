Vandals defeated as council replaces bikes in Kings Ln

The bikes underneath the animal paintings on Kings Lane have been replaced.

THE vandals who attacked April Spadina's artwork have officially been defeated.

A menagerie of animals, including goats, pigs and a cow, were depicted on vintage bikes, paying homage to the past workers at Walkers Ltd, who were sighted daily riding their bike to and from work many years ago.

But the council was forced to removed the bikes after the art installation, located in Kings Ln between Bazaar and Adelaide Sts, were vandalised.

But now new bikes have been made and placed underneath the animals, restoring the artwork to all its glory.

The animals on bikes depict a special part of Maryborough's history, when men were known to ride their bikes through the Heritage City on their way to work.

Ms Spadina said she was thrilled the council had been able to do the work so quickly.

"It's great," she said.

"It's lovely to see them with their bikes under them again.

"The council did a great job."



She said the person who created the bikes had gone to a lot of trouble to make sure the colours matched and the bikes suited the artwork.