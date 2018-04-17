Vandals have field day on soccer grounds

UNIMPRESSED: President of Maryborough Street Machines and Rods Gary Austin is disgusted with skid marks left on Tinana soccer grounds after the car meet on the weekend.

A ONCE lush Maryborough football field has been carved up by vandals in cars.

The Maryborough field was used on Saturday for the Maryborough Street Machines and Rods Car Display however shortly after everyone had left, vandals jumped in a car and made their mark.

Event organiser Gary Austin said he had only became aware of the damage when the Tinana Football Club president contacted him to question the vandalism.

"We'd packed up and left by 6.30pm and we'd been there since about 2pm," he said.

"On Sunday morning I got a call questioning me.

"I told him I don't condone the sort of behaviour displayed by the people who vandalised the field."

The morning after the event, Mr Austin sent some friends to assess the fields. "It's really disappointing to know there is someone out there who would do this," he said.

"I was on a buzz from Saturday's event and then to find out this has happened just hours after it finished is a real downer."

President of the Tinana Football Club Trevor Parry said he was frustrated to see the field had been used as a "speedway track".

"I was quite angry because I can't believe people in our community think that standard of behaviour is okay," he said.

"We were able to do a bit of work on it on Sunday and (Monday) so I think we'll have the kids back on it and training on (Tuesday night).

"We certainly have to let it settle and recover a little bit before we can get into a full game.

"Everyone has been so supportive with what's happened and been incredibly useful."

The display car event raises funds for the Maryborough Animal Rescue but now, Mr Austin said he feels he needs to raise money to repair the field.

"I want to work towards fixing it," he said.

"It really ruins it for us and ruins our chances of having other events held there."