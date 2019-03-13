Vandals target Fraser Coast power poles

Damage to power poles across the Fraser Coast has prompted a police warning.

DAMAGE to power poles across the Fraser Coast has led to police issuing a warning to would-be offenders.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said a number of poles had been wilfully damaged, with dents found in poles in both Hervey Bay and Howard.

"We want to make sure everyone is safe when around electricity but also it is a timely reminder - regardless of what damage is caused to any property, it could be a criminal offence,” she said.

"We encourage the public to report it if they see anyone loitering around power poles or committing graffiti offences like what occurred at the Hervey Bay skate park last month.

"Any damage to power poles, this information will need to be reported to the relevant electricity supplier.”

Wilful damage ranges from broken windows to graffiti and other damage to property, committed wilfully and intentionally.

Police are asking the community to report suspicious activity to Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.