Vandals target Hervey Bay Shark Show

VANDALISED: One of Hervey Bay's favourite photo opportunity displays has been vandalised after years of hailing the once popular Hervey Bay Shark Show. Dimity Horridge expresses her disappointment in the senseless destruction. Valerie Horton
VANDALS have damaged one of Hervey Bay's most iconic landmarks.

The esplanade's once-famous Shark Show was the scene of destructive vandalism on Monday night when one of the heads of the three fibreglass sharks were smashed in with an unknown object and the teeth removed.

They are all that remain of Vic Hislop's Shark Show, a former tourist icon set up by the Australian shark hunter in Urangan more than 30 years ago.

The venue closed in 2016 and is now on the market for $1.1 million.

McAllister Realty agent Dimity Horridge, who is helping sell the property, said it was disappointing to see a local icon destroyed.

"They could be doing plenty of other things than vandalism," Ms Horridge said.

"At the end of the day, it's the vendor who has to fix everything up and pay the damages.

"People think it's a cheap joke but it's really not."

At its peak, the Shark Show attracted thousands of visitors to its display of a frozen 18ft, two-tonne great white shark.

Since its closure, the venue has been the target of ongoing acts of vandalism.

Ms Horridge said Mr Hislop, who still owns the property, had to replace the several items that were taken or damaged throughout the years.

"I feel sorry for him, because this is not just a one-off thing," she said.

"The items are fibreglass, so they're quite expensive to replace and get work done."

Ms Horridge said she had reported the incident to Hervey Bay Police.

Topics:  fccommunity hervey bay shark show urangan vandalism

Fraser Coast Chronicle
