Various issues to be addressed across Division 8

THE top priorities of the council candidates from Division Eight vary, from getting through the pandemic to addressing infrastructure and road safety issues.

“I think the biggest hurdle we will have with the new council will be getting over the COVID-19 virus and supporting our local communities into the future,” incumbent councillor Denis Chapman said.

“The next issue is that I am very passionate about road safety in my division and across the Fraser Coast region. “

Candidate Robert Garland said he believed the key issue for Division Eight was the need to focus on improving liveability and safety in specific locations, creating and building more community and active “green” spaces, including wider footpaths, more off-leash dog areas and more shade and park enhancements.

Candidate Stephen Keightley said road maintenance and safety were the issues most often repeated as concerns in Division Eight.

“There are dangerous intersections in need of upgrading around Nikenbah, unsuitable exits from shopping centres, lack of parking causing serious congestion on suburban streets, flood prone roads (including Nissen St which sometimes compromises access to the hospital), and the almost ever-present hoons on our suburban streets.”