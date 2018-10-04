Vegan comp is raising eyebrows, awareness

A HERVEY Bay coffee connoisseur has beat out numerous other entrants to become one of four male finalists in PETA's Australia's Hottest Vegan Competition 2018.

Levi Burton entered the competition after a friend alerted him to it through a Facebook post.

He said entrants had to prove their dedication to animal activism.

Levi used the example of when he organised a viewing of a documentary called Dominion, in his then home town of Stanthorpe and his all-vegan coffee van MilkySchway.

"The documentary is all Australian footage showing the current legalities in slaughter houses, and the RSPCA approved practices, and everything that goes on that we can't really get footage of otherwise," Levi said.

"I showed the documentary in town to raise money for a local farm animal sanctuary who take on animals that get too big for petting zoos, or if farmers can't afford to feed their cows due to the drought.

"We raised heaps of money and food for them which was really good."

Levi hasn't always lived a vegan lifestyle, admitting he used to eat up to a kilogram of meat and consume more than a litre of dairy a day.

"I watched the documentary called What the Hell, and that got me thinking from a health aspect, and then I started following a lot of activists online and that got me connecting the dots with more so the animal welfare aspect," he said.

"When I first became vegan and copped it, because it does have that stigma around it, you sort of take it personally and question your own cause.

"But upon questioning my own decisions it made my belief even stronger and more concrete.

"I grew up my whole life thinking I cared about animals and loved them and treated them with respect, and then I made the connection that I was paying someone to unnecessarily kill them and cause them harm.

"It was a bit of hypocrisy in my own head."

He found most non-vegans focused on the food aspect to the lifestyle, whereas Levi's definition was ethically based.

"My definition of vegan is to actively live a life without causing unnecessary harm on to others.

"And I think when you say it like that, most people get it and they say, 'Yeah that makes sense'."

PETA spokeswoman Emily Rice said each contestant was a living example of the strength and vitality that could come from eating vegan.

The two winners of the annual contest will be announced by October 13.