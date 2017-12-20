Vegan's viewpoint and no need to rush: letters

The pigs, whose thighs and buttocks are being sold as "hams” would have died terrifying deaths - even if they were killed in the manner touted as "humane”.

A VEGAN'S VIEWPOINT

WE ARE told how to make our Christmas ham last longer but should we even be eating ham at Christmas?

Isn't Christmas meant to be a time of Peace and Goodwill? So does it make the slightest sense to celebrate it by feasting on the bodies of animals who wanted to live just as much we do?

The pigs, whose thighs and buttocks are being sold as "hams" would have died terrifying deaths - even if they were killed in the manner touted as "humane". I would urge readers to give ham the flick this Christmas and, instead, splurge on delicious, cruelty-free vegan fare. To celebrate the birth of the "Prince of Peace" in any other manner simply turns this day into a sham.

JENNY MOXHAM

Monbulk

NO NEED TO RUSH

THIS time of year everyone is rushing around, with Christmas as the deadline.

We're rushing to the shops or rushing to make an event and the tragic outcome of this is road trauma. In our line of work we see first-hand the consequences of driving at speed or driving while distracted, resulting in serious injury and death. So please slow down and take your time. Don't use your phone, don't text, obey the speed limit and keep your eyes on the road. There's an old saying - it's better late than never. From everyone at Shine's Hervey Bay branch - we hope you have a safe and happy festive season.

JOEL BLANE

Shine Lawyers Branch Manager

REGION IS DELIGHTFUL

LOCAL residents should consider the dreadful bashing of Doug Dilger as one terrible act of violence in what is normally a delightful community in which to live.

Being close to his age at 88 years old and having difficulty I walking I am constantly delighted at the number of men and women unknown to me who ask if they can help me in any way.

The amount of kindness offered is enormous. Perhaps I have been lucky and not received the unwanted attention of Mr Dilger's attacker or his duplicate but locals look after my welfare very well.

FREDERICK F ARCHER

Hinkler