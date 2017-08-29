Vegas will have crowd All Shook Up at tribute

ALL SHOOK UP: Dean Vegas will rock the stage at the Hervey Bay RSL on September 9.

Are you looking for something to do this weekend?

DEAN Vegas is a renowned entertainer who has toured the world performing in Dubai, China, Bali, Sweden, Indonesia, Lebanon, Canada, Memphis, London, Las Vegas, New Zealand, Norfolk Island and in clubs and casinos across Australia.

So, to have Vegas come and perform his Tribute to Elvis at the Hervey Bay RSL on September 9 will be a real treat.

Dean travels the world wowing audiences with his Tribute to Elvis spectacular.

Throughout this energised, Vegas-style show, audiences not only share the hits from Elvis's amazing career, but experience the passion and warm personality of a truly great performer. D

Vegas competed and won the world's largest Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Canada, in 2000 and continues to break house attendance records night after night as his popularity grows at an astounding rate.

Reviewers say that Vegas's show offers a dynamic and powerful performance that will "leave you breathless and wanting more". D

