Vegemite may actually improve your mood

WE all know the 'happy little Vegemite' jingle - but what you may not know is the popular spread most Aussies have in their cupboard actually improves the mood.

Researchers from Victoria University have discovered those who consume yeast-based spreads including Vegemite and Promite are less stressed and anxious.

In the Herald Sun report, scientists from the university said a deficiency in vitamin B - which we all know vegemite is rich in - was linked with a range of conditions including depression and anxiety.

An online survey of more than 500 people in three countries, including Australia, revealed those who eat more yeast-based spreads had improved moods.

