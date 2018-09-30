Vegetation fire near properties in Point Vernon

BLACK smoke drifted through Point Vernon after a vegetation fire broke out in a paddock.

Despite the blaze's close proximity to houses, no properties were threatened.

Pennant Drive Fire. Cody Fox

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were on scene to tackle the fire, which began near Pennant Dr on Saturday afternoon. After ensuring the fire was contained, crews began to undertake back burning operations.

Meanwhile, on Fraser Island, a high fire risk has caused a temporarily closure to the Fraser Island Great Talk.

The closure, which will continue until January 31, includes closure at all Great Walk camp-sites. Visitors to the island are asked to pay attention to signage and take directions from rangers.