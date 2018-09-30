Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pennant Drive Fire.
Pennant Drive Fire. Cody Fox
News

Vegetation fire near properties in Point Vernon

Annie Perets
by
30th Sep 2018 6:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BLACK smoke drifted through Point Vernon after a vegetation fire broke out in a paddock.

Despite the blaze's close proximity to houses, no properties were threatened.

Pennant Drive Fire.
Pennant Drive Fire. Cody Fox

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were on scene to tackle the fire, which began near Pennant Dr on Saturday afternoon. After ensuring the fire was contained, crews began to undertake back burning operations.

Meanwhile, on Fraser Island, a high fire risk has caused a temporarily closure to the Fraser Island Great Talk.

The closure, which will continue until January 31, includes closure at all Great Walk camp-sites. Visitors to the island are asked to pay attention to signage and take directions from rangers.

fcemergency fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Early bookworm gets the best read at sale

    premium_icon Early bookworm gets the best read at sale

    News Eager bookworms lined Maryborough Town Hall waiting for the official opening of the 15th annual Bookfest last Thursday.

    • 30th Sep 2018 6:17 PM
    WARNING: Large hailstones, damaging winds expected

    WARNING: Large hailstones, damaging winds expected

    Weather Hail stones have already been reported at Childers and Howard.

    Why Melbourne will break a near three-decade record

    Why Melbourne will break a near three-decade record

    Rugby League Defence, and Cooper Cronk, are the keys.

    GALLERY: Orchids blossoming bright this weekend

    GALLERY: Orchids blossoming bright this weekend

    Gardening Visitors can lavish their senses in smells and visual delights

    Local Partners