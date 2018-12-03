Vegetation fires burn on the Fraser Coast

WHILE fierce fires continue to burn throughout Queensland, the Fraser Coast region has been lucky to escape the worst of it.

A few minor fires burned across the region at the weekend, including a vegetation fire in Takura.

A couple of fire crews worked to contain the blaze near Toogoom Cane Rd, which did not threaten any property.

A vegetation fire also burned near Bryant St, Maryborough.

Crews worked to contain the blaze on Saturday after it broke out, and were no longer required at the site on Sunday.

Residents in Tinnanbar were last week told to leave their homes.

Though a blaze continues to burn near there, it has significantly decreased and no property is at threat.

There were three crews on site as of Sunday evening.

However, residents are warned that smoke may affect the Tinnanbar township over the coming days.