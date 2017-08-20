23°
Vegetation fires rage across Fraser Coast

Blake Antrobus
20th Aug 2017 12:22 PM
Fire truck. September 12, 2014. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
Fire truck. September 12, 2014. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times Tessa Mapstone

FIRE crews have been called out to two vegetation fires burning across the Fraser Coast.

Eight fire crews have attended a fire burning near Maryborough Cooloola Rd on Boonooroo Plains, which broke out after 11.50am.

Two crews are attending a separate fire burning on Torbanlea Pialba Rd and Leos Rd in Walligan. Three more vehicles are en route.

Residents who suffer from a respiratory condition should keep their windows and doors closed and keep medication nearby.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously due to smoke.

More to come.

Topics:  fcfire maryborough qfes torbanlea

