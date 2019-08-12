Vegie vendors take stand in bureaucrats’ 'war' on soy sauce

Moulden Supermarket owner Helen Harvey (back) made shirts for her staff in support of soy sauce. Picture: Helen Harvey

TERRITORIANS are still showing their support for soy sauce by making clothing declaring their allegiance to the condiment.

Moulden Supermarket owner Helen Harvey made herself and staff shirts reading 'Decriminalise soy sauce now', in response to the soy sauce debate between retailers and NT Licensing.

She said her staff jumped at the saucy idea.

"Everyone was in on it, no question about it," she said.

"I thought I'd do a bit of satire to get our customers having a bit of a giggle."

She received the shirts on Tuesday and said the response in stores and online was fantastic. "One customer came in yesterday and insisted he buy one of the shirts," she said.

Last week the condiment was at risk of being put under the Banned Drinker Register, with the NT Government's new Liquor Act 2019 to be released in October.

Days later it was confirmed soy sauce and other household items would not be affected by the proposed laws.

Ms Harvey said her customers weren't fazed by the salty situation.

"I thought it was completely ridiculous … everyone thought it was stupid," she said.

"There's so much to worry about now, with licensing changes, this coming in and that going out. No one can keep up with it and that (soy sauce) on top of it is a killer."

Ms Harvey said she would consider selling the shirts in a combo deal with a cup of dim sims and soy sauce.