Vehicle flip: Two people hit, driver trapped

Paramedics are assessing four people. Picture: Jerad Williams

A vehicle has flipped, hitting two pedestrians at Mermaid Waters this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Bordeaux Parade and Sunshine Boulevard, near Pacific Fair Shopping Centre, about 12.20pm.

It has been reported a single vehicle with two occupants flipped on the corner and has hit two other people.

It is understood one person is trapped inside the vehicle and the second occupant has been removed.

Paramedics, including critical care paramedics, are assessing four people.

It is believed one of the people injured in the incident is in a serious condition.

More to come.