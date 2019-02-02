Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in which a car has plunged into a river.
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in which a car has plunged into a river. Contributed
Breaking

Vehicle plunges into river in terrifying morning crash

Bill Hoffman
by
2nd Feb 2019 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VEHICLE has plunged into the Caboolture River at Caboolture this morning with police and ambulance at the scene.

The accident happened on Esme Avenue behind the Caboolture Police Station and under the railway underpass at around 7.30am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported two people had been retrieved from the vehicle and were in a stable condition.

A police spokesperson said the occupants had been transported to hospital.

Meanwhile paramedics attended a single-vehicle rollover on Maleny Kenilworth Road at 6.38pm last night. An adult male with minor injuries was transported in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

ambulance caboolture crash police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    First guided education tour undertaken at memorial

    premium_icon First guided education tour undertaken at memorial

    News The sound of soldiers' marching footsteps echoed through the trees as 50 high school students walked through Maryborough's Queens Park to learn about...

    • 2nd Feb 2019 10:17 AM
    47th Battalion last custodian passes at 99

    premium_icon 47th Battalion last custodian passes at 99

    News Maryborough soldier served proudly

    • 2nd Feb 2019 10:14 AM
    Miss Stress takes mono hull regatta title

    premium_icon Miss Stress takes mono hull regatta title

    Sport Australia Day's race one started with 5-10 knots of east-northeast

    • 2nd Feb 2019 10:08 AM
    Feedback needed before flood proofing begins at Tiaro

    Feedback needed before flood proofing begins at Tiaro

    News The Federal Government is asking for community feedback.