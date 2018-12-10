Vehicle swerves off highway near Tiaro

CAR SWERVES: Police on the scene of an accident on the Bruce Hwy south of Tiaro on Saturday.

A MAN has been lucky to escape death after his car swerved into the oncoming lane of the Bruce Hwy south of Tiaro.

Paramedics and police were called to the scene about 12.20pm on Saturday, where the man had crashed his car near the intersection of Bauple Dr and the Bruce Hwy.

The Chronicle understands the accident occurred at the northern entrance to Bauple.

The man did sustained no injuries but was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital for observation. No-one else was injured.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car appeared to have swerved off the road while travelling between the towns.

He said no other vehicles were involved.

Towing companies helped remove the car from the scene.