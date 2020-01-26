Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Vehicles in flames, man critical after crash

by Shiloh Payne
26th Jan 2020 6:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A SERIOUS traffic crash near Redcliffe has left two vehicles in flames and a man fighting for his life on Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Brighton about 4.18pm following a car and motorbike collision on the Houghton Hwy, just before the bridge.

The car and motorbike were well involved in flames when emergency services arrived at the scene.

The motorcycle driver, a man aged in his 20s, is in a critical condition, with serious head injuries. He has been taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Traffic restrictions were put in place to allow emergency services access to the scene, with

police advising commuters to avoid the area.

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crocodile sighting at Fraser Island campsite

        premium_icon Crocodile sighting at Fraser Island campsite

        News Crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan.

        Former Coast councillor receives top honour

        premium_icon Former Coast councillor receives top honour

        News ‘I’ve been lucky enough to serve a variety of people across the region’

        Australia Day off to sizzling start at BBQ festival

        premium_icon Australia Day off to sizzling start at BBQ festival

        News There’s nothing more Australian than a barbecue

        Storms widespread throughout the state

        premium_icon Storms widespread throughout the state

        News Thousands of homes left without power after severe storm