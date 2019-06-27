Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SCORNED LOVER: A woman was charged with wilful damage and trespassing after fronting Roma Magistrates court on Wednesday.
SCORNED LOVER: A woman was charged with wilful damage and trespassing after fronting Roma Magistrates court on Wednesday. File
News

Vengeful ex slashes former lover's tyres with stolen knives

lucy rutherford
by
27th Jun 2019 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VENGEFUL ex-lover slashed the tyres of her former partner's cars with knives she stole from his kitchen, a court heard.

Lee-ann Kearns fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to two charges of wilful damage and one of trespassing.

The court heard the mother of two broke into her victim's home in Alice St, Mitchell, on February 16 and removed knives from the kitchen before going outside and slashing three tyres on two of his vehicles.

She was also charged with removing all his clothing from the bedroom and throwing it outside.

Kearns was arrested by Mitchell police on February 18.

Her lawyer told the court the couple had been together for 14 years and her former partner did wrong by her, which caused her to take revenge.

Kearns was remorseful for her actions and was turning around her life after securing employment at a restaurant in Roma.

Magistrate James Blanch convicted Kearns, fined her $1000 and ordered her to pay the complainant $565 to replace the tyres.

"Your behaviour is ridiculous, move on," he said.

roma magistrates court scorned lover slashed tires
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Craignish drunk driver fined while sitting in parked car

    premium_icon Craignish drunk driver fined while sitting in parked car

    Crime Police were called to an Eli Waters address and found the man sitting in the car with the headlights and reverse lights on

    Local police in new state-wide trial to connect communities

    premium_icon Local police in new state-wide trial to connect communities

    News The station is one of six who are taking part in the trial

    DRUG DEN RAIDED: A suburban home's secret exposed

    premium_icon DRUG DEN RAIDED: A suburban home's secret exposed

    Crime Toogoom couple caught growing and selling marijuana

    Former M'boro man to host new Play School show

    premium_icon Former M'boro man to host new Play School show

    News Backer will be joined by Zindzi Okenyo in bringing the show to life.

    • 27th Jun 2019 4:00 PM